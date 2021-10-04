Making Strides walk to take place this Sunday in Blair County

Making Strides of Central PA is raising awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer. Their annual walk will take place this Sunday, October 10th, at PNG Field in Altoona. The walk will begin at 12:30 PM.

Committee Member Jill Reigh explains why this cause is important to her, “It is important to me to support Making Strides because my mother was breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed and treated and because of the research and all, Long enough to see both of my kids and my nieces and nephews grow up. Graduate and do all those wonderful things that otherwise she would not have been able to see and that was important.”

Not only does the money help fund research, but holding walk’s like this can help create a strong community for people during their breast cancer battle. Author and breast cancer survivor, Lisa Koncz, said, “I made sure I found a good support system and the American Cancer Society is great with that. Especially for campaigns like Making Strides against breast cancer.”

By joining together, and having breast cancer survivors tell their stories, it can help others detect their breast cancer earlier and that can lead to a better outcome. Jim Daversa, a Making Strides Survivor Ambassador, told us, “I encourage a lot of men, if they feel something, just like an itch, that is basically what I had, I encourage them a lot to just have the doctor have a look at it. It is nothing to be embarrassed of. It probably saved my life.”

The survivors and families by coming to the walk, can also lift each other up with words of encouragement to keep spirits high on finding a cure.

If you would like to join the walk and create a team, you can go to makingstrideswalk.org/centralPA or their Facebook page for more information.