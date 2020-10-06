Making Strides Tribute Garden

In Pennsylvania, Breast Cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death often affecting women ages 25 to 54 years old. Making Strides of Central PA is working to fight that, and is still holding its walk this year. The walk will be held virtually and will take place at 1:00 PM this Sunday.

Over the weekend, participants put together a tribute garden in Altoona. After making a donation, people placed signs with names of those who’ve lost their lives to breast cancer, those who are currently battling the disease, or who have overcome their cancer. Kids also wrote encouraging messages on the sidewalk.

The tribute garden will be in place through October 11th, 2020 outside of Temple Beth Israel on Union Avenue in Altoona. The virutual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held on Sunday October 11th kicking off at 1:00 PM. You can find more information at MakingStridesWalk.org/CentralPA