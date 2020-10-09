Making Strides Pink “Pop up” Shop

Making Strides of Central PA is holding it’s annual walk this Sunday to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. The event will be virtual with a zoom program at 1:00 PM before the walk kicks off around 1:15 PM. You can walk at the comfort of your home or around your neighborhood!

If you would like to “gear up” ahead of the walk, Making Strides of Central PA, is opening a pink “pop up” shop today from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. This store will also be open on October Tuesday 13th too.

The pink “pop up” shop will be held in the parking lot at the old American Cancer Society office in Hollidaysburg. The address is 1004 N Juniata Street in Hollidaysburg. Customers will be able to purchase shirts, scarves, and other pink accessories.

For more information on the walk, and the pink “pop up” shop, head over to makingstrideswalk.org/centralpa