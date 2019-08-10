Making Strides of Central Pennsylvania holds annual Kick-off Breakfast

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Making Strides of Central Pennsylvania held its annual Kick-off Breakfast today at the Casino at Lakemont.

Every year, 13,000 women in Pennsylvania are diagnosed with breast cancer and two-thousand die.

Annette Lewis,  a survivor, is this year’s ambassador for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Altoona.

WTAJ Anchor John Clay served as emcee for today’s kick-off breakfast. 
The Making Strides of Central PA Walk will take place October 13th at PNG Field in Altoona.

