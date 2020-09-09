(WTAJ) — Making Strides of Central PA is offering a relaxing way to know more about their organization with a virtual meeting on Sept. 15.
The virtual meeting called “Sips, Snacks & Strides” will start at 7 p.m.
Participants are asked to wear pink during the meeting, where they learn more about this year’s strides event and receive tips on virtual fundraising.
You can find out more about the event by visiting their website.
Making Strides of Central PA to host virtual meeting
(WTAJ) — Making Strides of Central PA is offering a relaxing way to know more about their organization with a virtual meeting on Sept. 15.