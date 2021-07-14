Making Strides of Central PA is raising funds all summer long

Friday night was the Game of Hope at the Altoona Curve, and one of the groups that was there with the American Cancer Society was Making Strides of Central PA.

Making Strides is a group raising funds to support the fight against breast cancer. They hold an annual walk to celebrate survivors and their efforts to end breast cancer. Last year, the event was virtual, but this year it is back at PNG Field!

This year’s Making Strides walk will take place on Sunday October 10th, 2021. Even though the event is months away, they are already hard at work raising funds. The Game of Hope this past Friday helped with their fundraising efforts because every ticket that was purchased by a strides team, they got back $2 towards their team’s fundraising efforts.

Making Strides of Central PA is a great cause, and they will continue to hold some events leading up to the walk in October all summer long!

You can find more information about how you can create a team, and join the movement to end breast cancer by heading to their website or visiting their Facebook page @stridescentralpa.