Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk a success in Blair County

Hundreds of people turned out Sunday for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The walk not only provides support, but it also brings awareness to breast cancer, and raises money for research into better treatment and eventually a cure.

One survivor, Helen Silveira, told us, “I was at a breast cancer walk at Mansion Park and so many survivors were cheering me on and being positive, it’s truly amazing hearing everybody’s individual stories. You become friends instantly with someone that’s a survivor too.”

This year, Making Strides of Central PA has raised tens of thousands of dollars. If you would like to participate in next year’s walk, or donate head to their website http://makingstrideswalk.org/centralpa for more information.