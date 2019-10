Altoona, PA (WTAJ) – Many walked today at PNG Field in Altoona for the American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk.

On the field, our John Clay was an emcee as Charlene’s School of Dance performed and folks got warmed up with special guests.

In the stands, organizations lined up to sell baked goods and gear. The stadium was filled with strong survivors, supporters and lots of pinks!