“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” in 2020

BLAIR COUNTY, HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA (WTAJ) — We may be in a pandemic, but a group of passionate survivors and their supporters walked anyway to ‘make strides’ against breast cancer.

This year’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk was virtual and a handful of people walked around Legion Park in Hollidaysburg to show their support. A breast cancer survivor, Jim Daversa was diagnosed last year and is now a board member. He says breast cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic and neither will they. Daversa says “I think it was excellent. I know its a little different but I think everything so far has gone really good.”

Making strides noted in this year’s mission statement that breast cancer research could go underfunded this year by 50%, making it their lowest investment of the century. They say the American Cancer Society needs all the help it can get.