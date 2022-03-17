CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Terri Halliday could’ve never imagined that her Facebook post would blow up the way it did.

Likes and shares started pouring in, after she uploaded a picture of city carrier LeRon Britt shoveling her steps and deck after Saturday’s snow storm.

“I was just watching T.V. and my doorbell alarm kept ringing and I was like what is going on? So I look on my camera, and I see a postal truck at the end of my driveway, and this gentleman here shoveling my steps and little deck,” said Halliday.

City carrier Leron Britt shovels disabled veteran’s steps and deck following snow storm.

She says she felt, thrilled, happy, and ultimately flabbergasted.

“You just don’t expect those random acts of kindness these days,” said Halliday

Meanwhile, Leron says he didn’t have a clue that he was being watched.

“I literally wasn’t even paying attention to the camera until she came out and told me that her camera kept going off. I was just doing it to do it because I knew she might not be as able to,” said Britt.

Halliday is a disabled veteran. She served before the Afghan crisis and ended up losing her leg because of a surgical infection.

Unable to shovel as easily, Halliday says the act of kindness meant all the more to her; not to mention, coming from a complete stranger.

“We’ve kind of in passing maybe have said hi, but we’ve never really had a conversation,” said Halliday.

Not wanting to keep the kindness in all to herself, Halliday decided to post the act to her Facebook page.

“But I never expected it to go viral and nuts the way it did,” said Halliday still in disbelief.

Britt says he too never expected it to gain so much traction, but also never anticipated his act to be posted in the first place.

“My phone started going crazy, everybody was sending it to me and that’s how I figured it out that it was online,” said Britt.

While he says the recognition has been overwhelming in a good way, Britt maintains that he was just doing his job.

“It’s more than just delivering mail you get to interact with people, and in this case change people’s lives. I hope it gives other people the idea to help people around here make this place a better place,” said Britt.