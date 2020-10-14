Mail-in ballot requests pass 2.6M in Pennsylvania

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 2.6 million registered Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail-in ballot as of Tuesday, three weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The battleground state is being hotly contested by President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Of the applicants, more than 1.7 million are registered Democrats and about 641,000 are registered Republicans, according to state data.

Another 284,000 ballots were requested by independent or third-party voters. More than 437,000 have been returned by voters.

Democrats also dominate in that category, with 338,000 ballots returned, versus 64,000 by Republicans.

