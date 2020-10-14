Mail-in ballot requests pass 2.6M in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four men have appeared in court for the first time on charges related to the death of a Philadelphia police officer shot as police were trying to serve a warrant earlier this year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a judge Tuesday heard testimony from the first officer who entered the home in the Frankford neighborhood March 13.

He said he loudly announced that police were there to serve a warrant but officers were fired upon almost immediately.

Sgt. James O’Connor IV, a 46-year-old member of the SWAT team, was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at a hospital.