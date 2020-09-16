Magellan Healthcare and local drug coalition to host virtual “Recovery in the Valley,” event

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition is teaming up with Magellan Healthcare to host a virtual “Recovery in the Valley,” event this weekend to celebrate National Recovery Month.

The event is family-friendly and will highlight multiple paths to recovery, music, meditation and words from national recovery speaker Ryan Hampton.

The event would typically be held in Johnstown’s Central Park but shifted virtually because of the pandemic.

Folks interested can either watch through a Facebook live stream or sign up via Zoom. More information on how to sign up can be found by clicking here.

The event is set for Saturday, September 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.