M.A.R.C. program helping expectant mothers through pregnancy

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new program at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is reaching out to expectant mothers.

The Maternal Addiction Resource Center, or M.A.R.C., aims to give mothers anything they’d need to have successful parenting including, drug and alcohol treatment or even assistance with finding cribs, car seats or housing.

Program Coordinator, Maria Bradley, says their work is all about the mothers.

​”We really pride ourselves on being a program that moms can come into a non-judgemental environment where we really support what their needs are, what they want. We really want to make sure that their families are successful and that they can mother.”​

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.