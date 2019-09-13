“Lyft” creates in-app 911 feature

(WTAJ/CNN) — The ride-share company “Lyft” says it has issued an update on its safety features.

The company said it is now making an in-app 911 feature available to riders, and that it is planning to add a pop-up check-in that predicts when the rider may need help.

Lyft also says it has partnered with anti-sexual assault nonprofit “Rainn” to create a mandatory safety exercise for driver applicants.

The update comes at a time when the company tries to assure the public over its safety measures.

Last week, 14 women sued “Lyft” claiming the company mishandled their sexual assault, sexual misconduct and rape complaints against “Lyft” drivers