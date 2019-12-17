Lumberjack breakfast at Lakeview Elementary teaches students U.P. logging history

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Upper Peninsula is full of rich, natural resources that have been apart of its history since the earliest settlers. One of those resources is logging.

The lumberjack breakfast at Lakeview Elementary School is apart of the Michigan curriculum that helps teach fourth graders the history of logging in the U.P.

Students ate classic foods that lumberjacks used to eat such as flappers (pancakes) and cackleberries (eggs).

Many of the kids also sported the full lumberjack outfit. This included flannel shirts, Stormy Kromer hats, and of course fake beards that were drawn on with markers.

Fourth-grade teacher, Nathan Fisher, said this is a great way for students to learn the regional history.

“Mining and logging were huge here in the Upper Peninsula. The kids really love it. A lot of their parents or even grandparents might be loggers. Immigrants came to this area for that reason,” said Fisher.

One of those student’s fathers is, in fact, a logger. Peter Hill owns Hill Logging in Negaunee. He attended the lumberjack breakfast with his daughter Noelle and his niece Madeline.

“There are many, many uses in the forest that we use every day. And the really neat thing about the forest is that they keep growing and growing. They never stop growing,” said Hill.