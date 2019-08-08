Lower cancer risk: Eat chicken

A new study suggests you might be able to lower your risk of breast cancer, by eating less red meat, and more chicken.

According to a new study by the international journal of cancer, women who consumed the highest amount of red meat had a 23% higher risk compared with women who consumed the lowest amount.

Conversely, increasing your daily intake of poultry was associated with decreased invasive breast cancer risk. Women with the highest consumption of chicken, turkey, or duck had a 15% lower risk of cancer.

Red meat has been identified as a probable carcinogen,” said Dr. Dale Sandler, who led the study published in the International Journal of Cancer.