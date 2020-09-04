Love & Kindness garden brings cheer to community

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In front of a home on Warm Springs Avenue in Huntingdon sits a garden full of color.

If you look closely you won’t see any real flowers. Instead, you’ll mostly find rocks painted by people in the community.

“So it doesn’t matter what is on it,” Jennifer McMullen, who started the love & kindness garden, said. “It’s what makes you happy and that’s what I want you to put on your rock.”

Most gardens need water to grow, but this one just needs people, love and kindness.

“There’s no limit to how many rocks a person can paint,” McMullen told us. “If it makes you feel good and you want to paint a dozen please come by and paint a dozen rocks.”

Patience is key for any garden. As the weeks go by we see the love and kindness garden grow even more.

A group of volunteer artists work together and transform the sidewalk in front of McMullen’s home into a place that makes you look twice, but that’s the point.

“This is the magical land of hopscotch bridge,” McMullen smiled. “You can come and get lost for one minute or ten minutes or however long you decide you want to be here on the sidewalk.”

This year as been anything but normal. McMullen thought just maybe the community could use something to get their minds off the bad.

“You’re looking at all this stuff,” she explained. “You don’t have time to think about anything else so that’s what it is here for.”

McMullen knows the importance of valuing every day. She has had two brain surgeries and doctors told her she’s lucky to be alive.

“So with that outlook it was like life is too short so I’m going to make the most of it,” she said. “I’m here for a reason and maybe that reason is to bring the community together and maybe that reason is to spread cheer.”

She certainly has the spreading cheer part down to a science. She’s making the community a little brighter by letting people paint rocks, letting them add something to the sidewalk or just simply by letting them walk by and see color and happiness.

“Art is therapy in all forms,” McMullen told us. “I haven’t seen anybody that has walked by that has not had a smile.”

This anything but typical garden helps prove that even during the toughest conditions communities can grow together with a little love and a little kindness.

“I mean it is a magical land,” McMullen said. “I get lost in it when I’m standing here.”

You can contact McMullen on Facebook if you’d like to paint a rock or add something to the sidewalk mural.