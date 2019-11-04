Longtime surplus store reopens

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A longtime Blair County surplus store has reopened its doors.

Bickel’s Surplus Too closed after its founder, Bill Bickel, passed away in January.

Thanks to Bickel’s nephew, and a host of other family members, the store officially reopened again.

A former employee we talked with saw the place as much more than a store.

“I just started tearing up when I saw a lot of the old customers who used to come here before,” Frances Cassanova said. “This is a fantastic place to come to and I came because I know how much [Bill Bickel] wanted to have this place and I know his dream is fulfilled right now.”

Bickel’s Surplus Too is located on old 6th Avenue in Altoona.

They’re open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.