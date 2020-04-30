Long range weather outlook

We’ve been in a chilly weather pattern for most of April. And while we warmed and little yesterday and will warm a little over the weekend, this pattern is not done yet. Temperatures next week look like they will drop below average once again. We’re going to have a chilly spell from the middle of next week into the middle of May. There are signs though that the pattern will be changing and we will turn warmer around the middle of the month. As for precipitation the pattern is going to turn a little drier which is good news.

With a wet month of April, and only a little drying looking like it is coming in May, this would set the stage for a summer that may not have a lot of 90° days but will be warm and humid. Unfortunately, unless things change we will have a feedback that will give us more rain than average too.