Long-lost birthday card returned to sender

SIGEL, JEFFERSON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– When you send a card in the mail, you expect it to arrive within a few days.

For one local woman, a card she sent was returned to her nine and a half years later.

Evelyn Parrett said when she opened her mailbox on June 24, she didn’t expect to find a card she sent to her brother-in-law on January 20, 2010.

“I was very surprised, thinking it might have been one that was returned from the nursing home that he was in when he passed away,” Parrett said. “When I got into the house, and looked closer, it said 2010.”

While it had been through a lot, the envelope and card inside were still intact.

“It was damp and dried out and looks like it may have been a little moldy, but in nine and a half years, I’d say it’s in pretty good shape,” Parrett said.

She doesn’t know how the card was found, neither does the Sigel post office.

The card will never make it to her brother-in-law– he passed away in June 2018.

Though, Parrett said, she knows he would have appreciated it.

“He would always thank me when I saw him for the cards I sent,” she said.

Parrett said she’s not upset with the post office for losing the card, and will continue sending more birthday cards to her loved ones.