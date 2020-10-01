Lock Haven-“Who Will Fill These Shoes”? event Supports University Faculty Before Cuts

Lock Haven University and it’s Clearfield branch campus may have to cut 47 faculty and 53 staff members.

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is also considering merging Lock Haven with another university.

Wednesday, one hundred shoes were set out, representing each faculty or staff member that could be affected by the cuts.

History Professor Rick Goulet says the school won’t be the same after the cuts.

“Opportunities are largely going to be delivered by online classes, that’ the difference,” Goulet, said. “You could ask anybody, here on the campus, students come to Lock Haven University not to take classes online.”

He says part of what makes Lock Haven special is the low student to teacher ratio in classes, which would change with the faculty cuts.

Peter Campbell, Professor of Sports studies at Lock Haven University and the Clearfield campus, says this would have a $230 million economic impact in their communities.



“If we have 100 people leaving the local community, obviously that’s going to hit the local economy, it’s going to hit the housing market it’s going to hit restaurants, stores, the local communities, the local schools, because the people are going to have to search for jobs in other communities,” Campbell, said.

Goulet says a lack of state funding is a chronic issue.

The first staff members slated to lose their jobs, are expected to be told in October.

“If you actually have a public university system, which we have, it should be publicly funded, and right now it funds I think only 26 percent of the funding for all the state universities,” Goulet, said.