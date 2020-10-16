Lock Haven explores new options to keep Clearfield campus open

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lock Haven University previously considered closing their Clearfield campus, but the university is now discussing plans to academically serve the community.

The university previously considered closing due to funding problems. In a statement, LHU said they are embarking on discussions to innovate and explore ways to strengthen the campus.

“Although the financial challenges that Lock Haven University and PASSHE face continue, Lock Haven’s commitment to, and confidence in, the Clearfield campus and community remains strong,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president.

Three groups of university and community members were created to focus on academic programming, along with marketing and outreach to surrounding school systems.

“Our commitment is to provide high quality, affordable educational opportunities for students of all ages in the surrounding community,” said Dr. Ron Darbeau, LHU provost. “The faculty and staff will continue to work with students to honor this commitment.”