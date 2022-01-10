Locals to sing national anthem at 2022 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Saturday, January 8 through Saturday January 15 and to kick each day off will be the national anthem sung by a few local singers.

Dave Kaup from Tyrone will sing the Star-Spangled Banner on Jan. 10 at 8:00 a.m.

Sanai Purkait from State College will sing on Jan. 12, and Heather Olsen from Curwensville on Jan. 14.

The three incredible voices auditioned online and were chosen by the community as finalists for having the most Facebook likes.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be an honor to do it,” said Kaup.

Despite the farm show being the nation’s largest indoor agricultural exposition, Purkait says she’s not even the slightest bit nervous to get in front of everyone and sing.

“I don’t get stage fright so I just like try to get deep into my song,” said Purkait.

A song, that Purkait says she feels proud to sing.

“Because this song represents our country so much,” said Purkait.

Olsen says she too is proud to sing the anthem as her grandfather was a World War II veteran.

“And he said if you ever sing the national anthem you better sing it with pride and respect,” said Olsen.

Representing the tradition, history, and beliefs of a nation and its people, all the finalists say they’re thankful to their community for choosing them to sing it.

“My friends and family everybody that helped support me I appreciate it very much,” said Kaup.

