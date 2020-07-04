Locals, staying local for 4th of July weekend

Carrie Duley, from Sandy Ridge and her boyfriend, Kevin Mazur felt more comfortable traveling less this July 4th, so they went to Bald Eagle State Park.



“I’m a little bit more hesitant to go somewhere, we’re not familiar with. then somewhere like this where we are and we have been,” Duley, said.

Cody Wolfe, at the Nature Inn at the park, says they’v seen more guests who are local, like from Bellefonte and State College.

“The impact actually at the Nature Inn has been fairly positive,” Wolfe, said. “I think because we are more of a road trip destination, folks are not flying so much and looking for more of that kind of local getaway.”

Travel data company arrivalist predicts more than 36 million Americans are hitting the road this holiday weekend.

However a “finance buzz” study says about 72 percent of people are staying home.

Around 15% are staying local and only about 3 percent say they’ll travel more than 2 hours from home.



“The thoughts of going anywhere else over this 4th of July weekend, really just don’t make a whole lot of sense, because have so many opportunities close to home, and we can do them close to home and still socially distance,” Mazur, said.

State police say extra officers will be patrolling throughout the area, particularly on the interstates and highways.

They are also reminding you not to drive impaired.