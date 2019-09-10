Locals react to hunting on Sunday’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hunting on Sundays has been a long time controversy for sportsmen in our region. Now, a change to the legislation banning Sunday hunting is being debated by lawmakers.

In Blair County, there are some mixed opinions to the potential change that could allow hunter to go out on certain Sundays.

The State Senate passed the legislation over the summer in June. The law would permit hunting on three Sundays a year: one during deer rifle, one during deer archery, and the other would be decided by the game commission.

Some folks in our area said they don’t mind the additional days.

“I’m really indifferent on it. It wouldn’t affect me at all. I think it would be fine,” one resident said.

“I’m not a big fan of hunting in general. I know that’s unpopular in Pennsylvania, but if people are gonna do it, I don’t care what day they do it,” one person shared

Others said leave it the way it is.

“To be honest with you, i think they have plenty of hunting days,” one person said.

“I’d rather we didn’t hunt on Sunday. That’s a special day for people to go to church and do family stuff,” one resident shared.

One local shop owner, a hunter himself, believed the additional three days won’t make enough of a difference for non-hunters to notice the change.

“Everybody has time to, or have a chance to be in the woods, so you know, it’s only certain times of year that you get to go out and hunt. I think the rest of the year can be reserved for everybody else, you know. Everybody gotta’s give a little bit,” he said.