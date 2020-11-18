Local youth sleep outside to raise awareness for homeless kids

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Nittany Express celebrated the grand opening of their parking, shuttle, and maintenance services at the University Park Airport.

For the past 20 years, Nittany Express has provided transportation services across Central Pennsylvania. Expanding upon their customer service counter in the airport, they'll now provide 24/7 parking in one of 220 spots... along with a shuttle to and from the lot.