Local Yoga Studio Moves Locations & Offering Free Classes All Week

Bloom Yoga & Wellness is a yoga studio in Altoona that has been going strong for over a decade. Recently, the studio moved locations to help accommodate more people in the space and offer more classes. Our Morgan Koziar went to check out the new space and learn about some of the principles that are taught during the sessions.

Morgan spoke the with Bloom’s owner, Sharon Green who has been teaching yoga for over 20 years. Sharon explained that Bloom provides yoga for EVERY body, and that the studio really instills the importance of peace, love, joy, and fun into everyone that comes in to take a class.

Koelle Williams is a Meditation Facilitator at Bloom. Koelle says meditation is all about being mindful of your situation and surroundings as well as aware of your environment. She says meditation can be helpful when we’re involved in stressful situations in life, and being present and focusing your energy on your thoughts and grounding yourself is key is feeling more relaxed.

Of course with it being a new year, we’ve been talking about new year’s resolutions that people make. A popular goal for many people is to take more time for themselves – and yoga can be a good practice to relax and feel more calm in your life.

Bloom Yoga & Wellness is located at 123 Union Ave in Altoona. You can learn more information on their classes and teachers by visiting bloomherenow.com.