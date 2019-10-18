Local writer gets help from Altoona Curve, Mick Foley to buy wheelchair accessible van

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local resident Erin Kelly is a wrestling fan, and wrestling helped her reach her goal to get a new van.

Born with Cerebral Palsy, Erin writes and advocates for many places. While living her life to its fullest, Erin was in need of a new van to help her get out into the community more. She has been raising money since 2009 when an accident totaled her wheelchair-accessible van.

WTAJ was live over the summer with Joe Murgo and Jordan Tracy at the Altoona Curve where WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was making an appearance. He came to Altoona specifically to help raise money for Erin. He said he’s her biggest fan. Together they were able to raise over $13,000 at the event.

Between events like that and her Go Fund Me, Erin finally reach her goal the other day and was able to buy a new van.