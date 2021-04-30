Local World War II veteran receives a letter from President Biden for 100th birthday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County World War II veteran received quite the surprise Friday afternoon.

A letter from the commander in chief himself, President Joe Biden.

Purple Heart recipient John Noble served in the United Sates Army during the war, and just turned 100 years old on April 18. Today, his family joined him at his residence to give him one very special present.

Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Class presented the heroic veteran with his gift. He was surrounded by his daughter, Allison, and nephew, Terry, whose father also served in the US Army.

President Biden wished Mr. Noble a happy 100th birthday, and he thanked him for his inspiring service in the war. He noted the selflessness of Noble and all his fellow veterans who answered the call to serve.

Noble served as a machine gun sergeant in the 79th infantry of the United States Army, and was severely wounded in the Battle of Normandy. His wounds were so bad his family was told his leg would have to be amputated. But Noble persevered and returned home.

“I was wounded in this leg… all on this side,” Noble said, when describing the moment a grenade exploded just feet away from him on the northern part of France in 1944. “And I was seriously wounded that I had… that I was all done fighting.”

Noble’s four brothers all served in the US Army as well during the war, although he says they never crossed paths in their time in Europe.

He is the only one of his brothers still alive today, and one of very few veterans remaining from the war. And as president Biden said, his character truly defines our Greatest Generation

We will have more on on Mr. Noble’s incredible and heroic story coming up tonight on WTAJ News at 11.