Local Women’s Army Corps Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Harmony at State College pulled out all the stops for one special lady’s 100’th birthday, Lucy Lane.

“I was born in 1921,” said Lane.

But if you met her, or even just saw her, you’d never know it.

“We call her our little spitfire,” said Life Enrichment Director Bambi Camacho.

When asked how it felt to be 100, Lucy said she didn’t even feel like she was.

“She’s full of life. She’s vibrant, she always has a story to tell. Let me tell you she always does,” said son-in-law Vernon Preston.

Which led to us hearing about the time she met Eleanor Roosevelt while serving during WWII as a Women’s Army Corps Veteran.

“I was over in the corner as far over as you can get as you come into the barracks and wouldn’t you know Mrs. Roosevelt walked all the way around in front of all the other WACS. That way, this way and down, and stood right before me,” said Lane.

According to Lucy, Mrs. Roosevelt was “quite the lady.”

“She was something else, I admired her very much. She didn’t sit in the White House and bake cake or pies. She was out doing things for people and with people,” said Lane.

Serving for her country is also where she’d meet the love of her life.

“I was already in my pajamas, nestled in with a good book,” said Lane.

Until a fellow WAC knocked on her door and asked if she wanted to go to the army unit’s dance that night. Lucy at first said no because she really wanted to get lost in her book. But then she was challenged.

“She said you never want to do things like dance. She said I don’t think you even know how to dance. And well with that I was pissed off! I went down the hall because someone had come and said ‘Hey Lucy can I borrow your skirt, mine isn’t back from the cleaners.’ And I said give me my skirt back,” said Lane.

It was in that skirt that she’d meet her future husband.

“He was a terrific dancer, that’s what impressed me,” said Lane.

And the rest was history. But there’s more to Lucy than just being a former WAC. She’s also a mom of 3 children, a grandma to 10 grandchildren, and a great grandma to 10 great grandchildren.

“And their all nice kids too,” said Lane.

Harmony at State College made today all about Lucy. There was live music, over 200 cards sent in from the community, a firetruck parade, as well as a special menu and banner made just for her.

“I’m surprised, I’m really overwhelmed,” said Lane.

When asked what was her secret to living to 100, Lucy said exercise.

“I walked all my life, we walked to school, we didn’t have school buses, we walked,” emphasized Lane.

And as for her birthday wish?

“That I live another 10 years,” said Lane.

To many, many, many more Lucy!