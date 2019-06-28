Local woman wants to send coins to veterans in all 50 states

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County woman wants to send a token of thanks to veterans across the country.

Cheryl Bottenhorn of Punxsutawney is giving away coins to veterans.

The coins feature all branches of the military.

She started the project because her father and other family members served.

“It’s a way of handing it to them and saying thank you for you service because I can’t say thank you to my uncle, or my husband’s uncle or my dad because they all passed away,” Bottenhorn said.

She hopes to send coins to veterans in all 50 states– all free of charge.

“I don’t care if it’s in Hawaii, I don’t care if it’s in Alaska, wherever,” she said. “The goal is to hit all 50 states. Hopefully all of them, but I know I won’t, but it’s my goal until the day I die.”

She will also send coins to local veterans.

If you know a veteran anywhere in the country that would like a coin, you can contact Cheryl Bottenhorn on Facebook or by calling her at 814-246-9754.