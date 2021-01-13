Local woman creates meal prep business

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In light of the new year — many people turn to new goals — like exercising more, kicking a bad habit, or trying to eat better. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with one local woman who’s making it easier for people to chose better options when it comes to their diet —

all through a business that she created.

For many people, busy schedules can be hard to navigate – especially when it comes to choosing what we eat. We’ve all been there, juggling time, options and convenience.

“Planning ahead and just having those meals ready to go is going to help you avoid you know throwing a pizza in the oven or going through MacDonald’s or another drive-thru whenever you would really like to just stick to cleaner options,” Owner/Founder of Simple Nutrition Meals, Katie Gutwald says.

And Katie Gutwald knows all about those temptations, “what I recommend is to just break it down to little steps so you don’t completely overhaul your diet maybe one meal a day try to focus on eating whole foods – eating a little healthier and then bump it up to two you know just pick something that’s going to be sustainable,” Katie says.

As an athlete herself, Katie saw a need in the area for better options. Options that were quick – convenient – and healthy. So, she started – Simple Nutrition Meals – a meal prep service that basically does everything for you…”All of the shopping, the prep, the clean-up. we weigh everything so you know exactly what you’re getting all of our meals are fully nutritionally labeled so they have all of the macros, with the protein, the carbs, the fats — everything right on them,” says Katie.

All of the meals are prepped in bulk in a commercial kitchen. All customers have to do is select what meals they want for the week, how many – and their pick-up location. “We have seven different pick-up locations and when people place an order they can select any of the seven, we range from Ebensburg all the way to somerset, a few in Johnstown, Richland, Westmont so people can get on there and whatever is the most convenient for them they can select,” Katie says.

It’s simple – but when it comes keeping those new years resolutions like eating better – Katie says it’s never too late to start.

“You never have the wait for Monday you can start tomorrow, you can start the next meal, the next hour – anything you don’t have to wait til a Monday or a new year,” says Katie.

For more information on Simple Nutrition Meals visit their website simplenutritionmeals.com.