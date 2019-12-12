Local woman creates in-home Christmas village

EAST FREEDOM, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lawlers say they’ve been lighting up the neighborhood for 26 years with their Christmas village.

Christy Lawler started building her Christmas village in the early 90s and continued it as a way to cope with her overcoming addiction. Now, its a way for her and her family to share something with others.

Christy says “it’s not about the trees and the gifts and things like that… but the conversations that we have when people get to come to see this and that makes it all worth it.”

The Lawlers invite anyone to come and see their village! John Lawler’s Facebook page can be found here.