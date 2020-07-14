Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

REBERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Frances Fetterolf of Rebersburg has lived for an entire century!

Her family wanted to get everyone together for the special occasion, but because of COVID,-19 they had to show their love another way. Just a few members of Frances’ family sat with her outside of her home for her 100th birthday celebration and the rest drove by to congratulate Frances on her centennial. Frances says “it certainly wasn’t anything I was expecting. I can’t believe they did this all for me.”

Frances grew up in Western Pennsylvania, cleaning houses for most of her life. She has 5 children and 33 grandchildren. There are also some great grand-kids and even a great-great-grand.

Her daughter Barbara Fetterolf Hosterman says “when we get everybody together, there’s over 80 of us, that’s including grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. For us to have this we feel it is very special for her because otherwise, she would be by herself.” Now Frances lives in Central PA where she worked as a dairy farmer and became very involved with the local community of Rebersburg. Her oldest son, Donn Fetterolf says “things that I think have been a plus for her to keep going is that shes remained active and tries to stay active.”Her key to living a long life? Staying active — but she says she’s happiest spending quality time with family. Frances says “I’m always happy when we’re together cause we used to have a lot of get-togethers when we were on the farm and my husband was with me, the family was there.. you always look forward to that and still I do.”

Frances’ kids say she was living in a nursing home until three weeks ago. Of course, she was surprised by the dozens of folks who showed up to parade by her home, but she was even happier to be with her kids to bring in an incredible milestone.