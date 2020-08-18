Local water, sewer projects receive grant funding

Pedestrians walk past a manhole cover for a sewer in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. Soon students in Berkeley, California will have to pledge to “collegiate Greek system residences” instead of sororities or fraternities and city workers will have to refer to manholes as “maintenance holes.” Officials in the liberal city this week passed an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three water and sewer projects in Johnstown are recipients of grants from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and H2O programs.

The grants were awarded to the following:

City of Johnstown: $400,000 to construct a new flood channel on Russell Ave.

$400,000 to construct a new flood channel on Russell Ave. Daisytown Borough: $134,000 to rehabilitate 46 manholes and replace four that are beyond repair in the borough and Conemaugh Township.

$134,000 to rehabilitate 46 manholes and replace four that are beyond repair in the borough and Conemaugh Township. Ferndale Borough: $357,765 to replace 1,600 linear feet of aging sanitary sewer line and six manholes on Hystone Avenue in order to reduce sanitary sewer overflows from Ferndale Borough to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s Dornick Point Sewage facility.

“The right to clean water and sanitation comes with the responsibility of maintaining those key elements of infrastructure,” said Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown). “These grants are investments that support local communities and ensure the safety and security of their residents.”