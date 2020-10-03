Local U.S. airman remembered

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family and friends of a U.S. Airforce airman from Bellefonte, gathered for his funeral on Friday at the First Baptist Church.
The 2017 Bellefonte High grad, Austin Davis was serving at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California.
Davis volunteered for the Pleasant Gap Fire Company. The Pleasant Gap Fire Company was joined by several local fire companies at the funeral to honor him.
He passed away on Sept. 10. The cause of his death is not being disclosed.
