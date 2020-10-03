Local U.S. airman remembered

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area High School athletes are able to practice and play their games once again at the historic Memorial Field in downtown State College.

The bleachers and concession stands were renovated from May of 2019 through September of this year.

A press box, restrooms, and an ADA wheelchair access and emergency vehicle access ramp were also added.

The school district said the players will now have a locker room.