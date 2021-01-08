Local Trump supporters share experience while visiting State Capitol during riots

CENTRAL PA, (WTAJ) — What was intended to be an opportunity to see the president one last time turned into an unexpected series of events.

Dozens of local residents traveled to the state capitol on Wednesday and found themselves in the midst of rioters.

On their way back from the capitol, Gail Shaffer And Nickie Shawley of Somerset County shared their experiences.

Shaffer says “there wasn’t chaos, it was a great day, it was a wonderful day, it was a patriotic day…People are upset and people wanted to be heard. They wanted to have their voices heard. They want what is wrong to be righted.”

Both women were a part of a group who left in the evening after tear gas was thrown at rioters. But Shawley tells us she didn’t see any Trump supporters causing trouble. She says “yes people went into the Capitol and yes some of them were Trump supporters but I would dare say that there were some instigators from other groups. If there was violence, that’s where it came from.”

Jackie Kulback, Chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee took 100 people to the event. She called the riots unacceptable.

Kulback says “we had a lot of people here just trying to make sure that we save our country and our way of life and that we’re leaving a strong country for our children and our grandchildren.”

She added in a statement that “as a nation, we are better than this. Our intent was to peacefully protest our position on election fraud, no one anticipated this. Our thoughts and prayers are for peace.”

Kulback tells us that when it began to turn violent, her group was able to leave safely.