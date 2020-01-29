Local teen’s legacy–funding for childhood cancer research

Research into childhood cancer got a boost this week, thanks to a local teenager’s dream.

Sixteen-year-old Kiera Chirdon, a talented violinist, lost her life to epithelioid sarcoma, a rare type of cancer before she and her friends could hold a concert. The aim–to raise funds for the Brian Morden Foundation, a group in Blair County, that supports kids with cancer and raises money for research.

Last month, Kiera’s Dream, a benefit concert, did take place at Altoona’s Mishler Theatre, thanks to the Morden Foundation and area musicians. This week, the fruits of that labor, $35,000, were given to a childhood cancer researcher at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“She was just so grateful that we were doing this. She took us on a tour of her lab and she really spent a good amount of time with us just talking about her research, said Dawn Morden, board president and co-founder of the Morden Foundation.

Dr. Kelly Bailey is looking for more effective treatments for Ewing Sarcoma, the type of cancer that killed Dawn Morden’s son Brian. She expects her research to also touch on epithelioid sarcoma, which took Kiera’s life.

Kiera’s grandmother Cathy Chirdon said, “I know when we gave the researcher the money, I said a little prayer that hopefully they’ll find a cure.”

Dr. Bailey said she looks forward to working with and discussing data with the Morden Foundation for years to come.

Cathy said she knows Kiera is thrilled, and thankful to all who made her dream come true, bigger than she ever dreamed.