Local teen shows everyone that nothing is impossible

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County teenager is showing everyone that nothing is impossible.

Lydia Swatsworth was born without arms, but she doesn’t let it slow her down. She taught herself how to paint not using her hands, but her feet.

“I just put [the paintbrush] between my big toe and pointer toe and write like you would with your hand,” Lydia explained.

The 15-year-old from Curwensville also finds peace in horseback riding.

“I just feel like I’m being calmed,” Lydia said. “Like I’m in a free space.”

The teen’s life has been full of challenges. She has been handed a tough card, but she never gives up.

“Everyone can look in the mirror and reevaluate themselves, but it’s like she never does that,” Tara Swatsworth, Lydia’s mom, said. “She just looks and is proud of who she is.”

Learning how to ride was no easy task, but Lydia told us she is a country girl at heart and has loved horses her entire life.

Her instructor, Nikki Davis-London from the Pony Playground in Frenchville, was ready to take on the challenge. She started by training a horse that she herself would ride without using her arms.

Lydia and Nikki worked together and modified equipment until they found a system that let Lydia ride by herself.

“Lydia is a true inspiration to me,” Nikki said. “The girl has never told me no and we have tried some things that really took a lot of courage on her part.”

Lydia wants to be an example to everyone that you can do anything if you keep trying.

“I just say try and keep trying, but if you get too frustrated step away then come back later to try it again,” Lydia explained.

In school Lydia takes a class called the business of art where she sells her paintings. She also has them for sale on her Facebook page.