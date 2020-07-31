Local Sunflower Field Attracts Thousands

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the weekend almost here, you might be looking for things to do. Smithmyer’s Farm in Patton has been offering a sunflower maze for three years. It’s a pretty unique attraction that draws people from everywhere.

At first they say they were doubtful about the idea of starting a sunflower field for visitors, but after some push from their granddaughter – the Smithmyer’s decided to give it a try – and now the farm attracts an average of 10 thousand people a season.

People come from near and far to see these sunflowers in all of their glory. As you make your way to the field – there is a maze that you can walk through, and you can even do a scavenger hunt on your way through, but really many folks come to get some awesome photos.

We spoke with the owner of the farm, Mary Smithmyer about the attraction, and she says being here – you can’t help but be in a good mood.

“It’s just so pretty, when you go inside it, if you’re in a bad mood and you see all of those sunny flowers looking at you, it just cheers you up right away,” Mary said.



There are three fields in total that grow in different waves, but the growing season is pretty short – so the ones you see pictured might only last another week, before another one of the fields is ready.

Once the sunflowers begin to die – the Smithmyers say they sell there seeds for bird feed.

The Smithmyser’s Sunflower Maze is located at 457 St. Augustine Rd. in Patton. They are open Monday – Friday 12-8 p.m. & Saturday – Sunday 9-8 p.m.