Local softball teams advancing in PIAA State Playoffs

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – MAY 03: Official balls Mizuno 150 are seen during the match between Hong Kong and Indonesia on day three of the 12th Softball Women’s Asia Cup on May 03, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — It was a busy day for high school softball with the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs. Below are the local softball teams advancing to the quarterfinals, Thursday, June 11.

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

The Glendale Vikings topped the Union Scotties in a seventh inning thriller, 6-5.

The Scotties held the lead for roughly the entire game before the Vikings come from behind two runs in the seventh. Glendale was able to hold Union scoreless in the seventh with Kyla Campbell hitting an RBI single to win the game.

Also in Cambria County, Cambria Heights will advance to the quarter-finals with their win over Bermudian Springs. This 8-1 score came to fruition in the fifth inning with a two-run double pushing for four runs.

CENTRE COUNTY:

The Bellefonte Red Raiders took down Chartiers Valley 4-1 after a shut-out first inning.

A run by Tori Reichert gave Bellefonte a 1-0 lead early in the first before a home run by Madison Melius across the left-field fence gave Bellefonte a 4-0 lead.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

The Dubois Central Catholic Cardinals began their state playoff run against the Leechburg Blue Devils. The Cardinals came out strong in the first inning scoring seven runs on six hits.

Dubois was able to maintain the lead throughout the game, though Leechburg did put up a fight in the fourth inning by scoring seven runs. Dubois overcame Leechburg, 14-9.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

The Mount Union Trojans cruised to victory over Wyalusing Valley, winning 12-3 in the opening round of the PIAA State Championship Playoffs.

A two-run double by Morgan Brumbaugh opened up the first inning, putting the Trojans ahead 2-0. Brumbaugh also gave the Trojans their only home run of the day in the second inning.

Pitcher, Karrigan Woodward, had a knock-out game allowing only 10 hits and three runs in seven innings.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

The Punxsutawney Spirit defeated Ellwood City in a 10-inning battle, 4-3.