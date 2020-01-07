Local school districts receive grants to help with career readiness

(WTAJ) — Six local school districts are getting some help from the state to help students with career readiness.

It’s all part of the “Teacher in the Workplace Program.”

The $150,000 in grant money will allow teachers from Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria, Greater Johnstown, Moshannon Valley, and Purchase Line to visit local employers to learn which skills and industry trends are needed.

The goal is to better equip students with those skills and help make sure they’re career ready upon graduation.

