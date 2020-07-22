Local school district commits to speaking out against injustice

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a school that’s 95% white and 5% minority, some say awareness of different cultural backgrounds should be necessary. The Tyrone Area School District has been dealing with this since June and recently came up with a resolution.

Haley Butina is a recent graduate from Tyrone Area High. It was like a second home to her, but she says because she’s of Asian descent, it wasn’t always easy. Her sister is currently a freshman and is having a bit of a different experience. Butina says “my sister has came home and told us about times where – especially during the coronavirus people have said very rude things to her.. they told her to go back to where she came from because she bought the virus here eventhough shes adopted and has lived here her whole life.”

Hateful comments towards herself and her sister have lead Butina to create a petition in which she received 242 signatures. She attached it to a letter written to the Tyrone area school district. Butina requesting a plan to ensure that students have access to anti-racist education.

The board responded with a resolution stating that they’ll recognize, respond, and speak out against injustice and inequity in the school community. It was addressed at last Tuesday’s board meeting receiving mixed reactions. One parent says “you have no right to tell a child what to think or feel. This is not appropriate to be teaching in a school. This is something that should be taught at home.” In opposition, a senior high school student added “my very earliest memories on the bus are nothing but racist and sexist remarks by kids who were taught at home.” another parent says “its something that we shouldn’t concern kids with unless there’s a situation that rises that you need to be educating on. The difference between right and wrong is basically what that is.”

Superintendent Leslie Estep says this isn’t about “pushing beliefs” but rather developing an understanding. She says as schools reopen, they plan to work with staff and students to recognize biases and promote equity.

Butina says “it would be great to see this place that we do call home and that is a safe space for many students be truly safe for them.”