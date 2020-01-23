Local Resort to Host Wine Pairing Event for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and many couples start to think about how they’ll spend the day together whether that’s at home on the couch, or going to a nice dinner. The Omni Bedford Springs Resort is hosting a wine pairing dinner for the Valentine’s Day, and our Morgan Koziar went to the resort to get a preview of one of the pairings that you’ll see on the menu.

George Schwartz, Director of Banquets and Special Events at the resort says the Omni is truly a romantic spot that many couples come to get engages, get married and celebrate their marriage. George plans events at the resort year-round to accommodate guests according to the time of the year.

We stepped back into the kitchen to check out what’s being served as the starting dish on the five course menu. We spoke with the Executive Chef, David Noto about his choice in pairing the wines with each course. David explained that there are signature flavors on the menu that are centered around ‘love’ and ‘romance,’ like oysters, chocolate, asparagus and chilies.

The Lover’s Wine Duel Dinner is on Friday February 14th at 7 p.m in the Colonnade Ballroom at the resort. You can visit the Omni Bedford Springs Resort’s website for more details by clicking here.