Local Resort Offers Holiday Fun for the Community

Many families celebrate traditions for the holidays and the Omni Bedford Springs Resort has been creating events for families to enjoy together for years. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the resort speaking with the Director of Special Events, George Schwartz about the events that draw the community of Bedford in year-round. This Saturday, December 14th and next Saturday December 21st the resort is having carriage rides, breakfast with Santa, and gingerbread decorating for the public.

Director of Sales and Marketing for the resort, Dave Nostrand says the Omni Bedford Springs is the springs is the community’s hotel. He says he sees many generations celebrating at the resort, and that people take their annual family photos at the springs. Dave and George love letting the public know that the springs is open for everyone to enjoy. While there are plenty of amenities for guests that stay at the resort, the public can come and enjoy the things that are offered on the property as well. Currently, the resort has about 17 trees on the property with over 100,000 bulbs!

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa is located at 2138 Business 220 in Bedford, PA 15522. You can call the resort at (814) 624-5633 or visit their website at omnihotels.com/hotels/bedford-springs.