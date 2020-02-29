Local residents hold vigil remembering the life of a 15-year-old

Friends and members of the community gathered Friday evening to remember a 15-year-old Blair County boy who was shot to death Tuesday night.

A memorial has been created near the Altoona alley where Devon Pfirsching was killed.

Police say the young man was murdered by three teenagers who wanted to rob him of marijuana and money.

The suspects are being held without bail and will be tried as adults.

Meantime, the community is learning more about the young man whose life was cut short.

Pfirsching was shot and killed at the corner of 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue in Altoona.

This memorial made up of flower, pictures, notes, candles and balloons has been growing since Wednesday.

Friday night more than 100 people gathered to remember the life of Pfirsching.

Jaci Clouser, says she and Devon Pfirsching where both in 10th grade at Altoona Area High School, but they’re relationship started much earlier than that.



“He’s like my best friend since I was like 5,” Clouser, said.

“When we were younger, our parents took us to this swimming pool, and I made him stay in the water with me, when I jumped off the diving board, cause’ I was afraid there were sharks in the pool,” Clouser, said.

She says when she found out Devon was killed her heart shattered.



“I still don’t want to believe that it’s true,” Clouser, said.

Jaci says she’s not surpised to see so many people here at Friday night’s vigil.

“I feel like everyone’s just there for him, because he was there for everyone else, he touched everyone’s hearts and I feel like everyone just needs to give back what he gave to them,” Clouser, said.

Matthew Renney coordinated the vigil where three different local pastors were invited to talk and pray.

Renney says even though he didn’t know Pfirsching or his family, he wanted to have a vigil to help the 15 year old’s friends and family start to heal.

“I just wanted to help out with the community and reach out to the people that did know him,” Renney, said. “He was so young, he had a long life ahead of him.”



“I’ll love him and miss him forever and he’ll always have a special spot in my heart,” Clouser, said.

The vigil Friday night with a family friend revving the engine on his dirt bike, in honor of Pfirsching, an avid dirt bike rider.