Local railcar shop gives notice of closure to employees

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A railroad mechanic service told its workers this morning that their plant is shutting down, leaving dozens of employees without a job.

A labor union representitive tells us Watco Companies in Hollidaysburg is closing after decades of being in the area.

We’re told workers were informed at 5 a.m. this morning that they had 60 days left at the plant. The company facilities employs between 65 and 70 workers who repair and clean tank cars.

We reached out to the plant supervisor this morning and we were told to contact the head of communications at their Kansas office. We emails and left a message for that person and have not gotten a response.

We also reached out to Steve McKnight, the President and CEO of ABCD. He said they’re also reached out to the company to find out why they made this decision and what this means for the future use of their property.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as our calls are returned.