BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is facing charges after leading police on a chase.

Police say 26-year old William Beatty from Hopewell attempted to escape from police after they tried to pull him over on I-99 South.

Beatty took the Everett exit and eventually pulled over along State Route 30 on the North Richard Street Bridge.

Officers say he was driving with a DUI suspended license.

He’s being charged with fleeing and eluding police.