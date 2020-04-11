Local photographer spreads joy during coronavirus pandemic

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A photographer from Bedford County is spreading some cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Stover has been taking pictures of families on their front porches, all while keeping his distance.

“Something like this isn’t about the best picture,” Stover said. “It’s about making people feel better in a time that’s a little scary.”

Stover has been taking the photos for the last few weeks.

He always makes sure to keep at least 6 feet apart. Most of the time he’ll just lean out the window of his truck and snap the shot.

Stover has done portraits for about 70 families. He plans to continue doing them for as long as the pandemic continues.

You can contact him through his Facebook page or by emailing rsstoverphotography@gmail.com.