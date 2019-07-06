Local pet shelter waives fees for a month

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local animal shelter is so full of dogs and cats that it’s waiving adoption fees this month.

The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society is caring for nearly double the animals it can comfortably house. The shelter now has 27 more dogs and 60 more cats than they can manage.

To help more of these animals find homes, CPHS is waiving its adoption fees all through July.

Staff member Casey Brennan says the shelter will care for these homeless pets until they’re adopted.

“It’s so important that everyone understands that we don’t euthanize our dogs or cats for time or space. They are with us until their forever family comes, so if you are interested in adopting, please don’t hesitate to come down and look,” she says.

If you would like to help the Central Pa. Humane Society, you can adopt a pet, you can donate pet supplies or money, and you can volunteer.